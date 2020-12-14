iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 279.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

