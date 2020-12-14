iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4,574.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after purchasing an additional 330,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $72.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

