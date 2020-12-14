Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.38

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.