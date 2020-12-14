Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) vs. ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) Financial Analysis

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invitae and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $216.82 million 46.13 -$241.96 million ($2.28) -24.82 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Invitae shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Invitae has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -182.73% -77.82% -36.75% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invitae and ACI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 4 3 0 2.43 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitae currently has a consensus price target of $38.61, suggesting a potential downside of 31.79%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than ACI Global.

Summary

Invitae beats ACI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products. The company also provides preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders; products for prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders; a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, a platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. Invitae Corporation has a collaboration with Gene Therapies Ltd. for the detection of lysosomal storage disorders in children; and a research collaboration with Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ACI Global

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

