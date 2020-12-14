Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 156.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.5% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $301.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $308.60.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

