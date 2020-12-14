Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) Insider Buys £4,772.95 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) insider Jane Lewis purchased 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,772.95 ($6,235.89).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) stock opened at GBX 446 ($5.83) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £150.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.12. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 285.17 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 640 ($8.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 446.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

