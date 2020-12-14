Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITPOF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Intertape Polymer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

