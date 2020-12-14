Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFSPF. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Interfor has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.