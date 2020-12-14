Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IART. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.77.

NASDAQ IART opened at $58.28 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

