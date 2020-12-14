InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $0.35 on Friday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 222,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

