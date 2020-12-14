Insider Selling: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Insider Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $167.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

