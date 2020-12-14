Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $7,402,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $6,862,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $6,634,950.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $6,274,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $4,626,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $4,689,300.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.