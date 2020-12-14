Insider Selling: Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £339,991.53 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 129.65 ($1.69) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138.13 ($1.80).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

