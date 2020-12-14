Insider Selling: LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Insider Sells £454,500 in Stock

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) insider Tim Hall sold 3,787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £454,500 ($593,807.16).
Shares of LON:LID opened at GBX 11.85 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. LiDCO Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8. The firm has a market cap of £28.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.
LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) Company Profile
