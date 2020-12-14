Insider Selling: LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Insider Sells £454,500 in Stock

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) insider Tim Hall sold 3,787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £454,500 ($593,807.16).

Shares of LON:LID opened at GBX 11.85 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. LiDCO Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8. The firm has a market cap of £28.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides LiDCOunity, a hemodynamic monitor to support clinical decision making; LiDCOrapid, a monitor that analyses the blood pressure waveform to provide information in surgical and critically ill patients to help with fluid and drug management; LiDCOview that offers clinical researchers and users with beat-to-beat hemodynamic data; LiDCOplus, a hemodynamic monitor, which provides assessment of the hemodynamic status of critical care and surgery patients; and accessories, including blood pressure modules.

