Insider Selling: IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) Insider Sells £528,189.20 in Stock

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) insider Paul Elliott Fineman sold 87,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £528,189.20 ($690,082.57).

LON:IGR opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.18. The company has a market capitalization of £568.56 million and a PE ratio of 39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IG Design Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 798 ($10.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

