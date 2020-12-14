Insider Buying: The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Insider Purchases £3,000.50 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) insider Rachel Neaman purchased 1,765 shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000.50 ($3,920.17).

Shares of TPX opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.12 million and a PE ratio of -19.79. The Panoply Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

