Insider Buying: Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Insider Purchases £4,943.25 in Stock

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) insider Jane Lewis bought 2,197 shares of Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).
LON:MAJE opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.61. The company has a market cap of £117.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. Majedie Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.50).
About Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)
