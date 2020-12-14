Insider Buying: Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Insider Purchases £4,943.25 in Stock

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) insider Jane Lewis bought 2,197 shares of Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).

LON:MAJE opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.61. The company has a market cap of £117.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. Majedie Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.50).

About Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

