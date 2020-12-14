Insider Buying: Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Insider Buys £9,998.10 in Stock

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) insider Christopher Hancock purchased 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Inspecs Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.80 ($3.73). The company has a market cap of £196.86 million and a PE ratio of -15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.47.

About Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

