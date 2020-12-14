Insider Buying: Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,280 in Stock

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02).

On Monday, October 12th, Javier Ferrán purchased 307 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,008.50 ($39.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,814.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,725.16. The stock has a market cap of £70.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

DGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,076.84 ($40.20).

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

