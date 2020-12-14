Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £127.32 in Stock

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,366 ($83.17) per share, with a total value of £127.32 ($166.34).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, Steve Foots bought 3 shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,152 ($80.38) per share, with a total value of £184.56 ($241.13).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,384 ($83.41) on Monday. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 40.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,848.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.