Insider Buying: Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £400 in Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider John Patrick Daly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($522.60).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock opened at GBX 798.50 ($10.43) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 801.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 799.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 959 ($12.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

About Britvic plc (BVIC.L)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

