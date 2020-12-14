Insider Buying: Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) Insider Purchases £289.32 in Stock

Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £289.32 ($378.00).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,000 shares of Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

LON ARDN opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.47. Arden Partners plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the equity research, sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers corporate advisory services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth private clients, as well as M&A, sponsor, and NOMAD services.

