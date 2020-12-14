Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of IEA opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 million, a P/E ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 1.03. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

