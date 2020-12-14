Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.68 ($32.56).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

