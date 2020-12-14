Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.68 ($32.56).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

