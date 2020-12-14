IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,988,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.06.

Shares of CME stock opened at $180.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,735,973. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

