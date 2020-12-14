IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $183.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.