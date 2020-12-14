IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 51,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,265,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,527,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $537.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.13 and a 200 day moving average of $459.46. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $545.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,570 shares of company stock worth $51,266,299. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.56.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

