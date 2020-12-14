IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $584,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $289.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

