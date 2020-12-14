IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

