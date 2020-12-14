IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

XSLV opened at $39.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

