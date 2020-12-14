IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total transaction of $986,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $456.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

