IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Head to Head Comparison

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Gold has a beta of 5.8, indicating that its stock price is 480% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IAMGOLD and Gryphon Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 6 5 0 2.33 Gryphon Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $5.92, indicating a potential upside of 67.09%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Gryphon Gold.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Gryphon Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -31.53% 2.79% 1.70% Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Gryphon Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.58 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -88.50 Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gryphon Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Gryphon Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Rouyn gold project in Quebec. IAMGOLD Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gryphon Gold Company Profile

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada. Gryphon Gold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

