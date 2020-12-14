HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.18. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HUYA by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

