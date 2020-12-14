Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSQVY. Danske downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

