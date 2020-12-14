Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HNTIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Hunting from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Hunting from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Hunting stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Hunting has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

