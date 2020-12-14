Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

HBM stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

