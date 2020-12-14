HSBC Downgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $18.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.39.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.