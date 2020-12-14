Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.