Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.43.

NYSE HLI opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $158,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $158,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $612,064. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

