Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $70,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $119,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,074 shares of company stock worth $556,371 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,617,000 after buying an additional 225,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

