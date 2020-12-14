Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $214.63 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $215.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

