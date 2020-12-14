Hess (NYSE:HES) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. Notably, it has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, which is located off the coast of Guyana. Hess estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Importantly, the company’s cost-reduction measures that are boosting the profit levels are commendable. However, the company’s balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. Its significant debt exposure can affect financial flexibility. Also, a weak crude price scenario, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is affecting its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.35.

Hess stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hess by 161.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,426,000 after buying an additional 724,508 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,006,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,614,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 191.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

