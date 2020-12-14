Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HESM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $382.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.49. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.