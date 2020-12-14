Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.43. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 75.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 730,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 18.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 403,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 63,768 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.