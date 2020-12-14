Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) versus My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) Financial Review

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helios Technologies and My Vintage Baby’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $554.66 million 3.04 $60.27 million $2.43 21.62 My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than My Vintage Baby.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Helios Technologies and My Vintage Baby, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helios Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%. Given Helios Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than My Vintage Baby.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and My Vintage Baby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 4.52% 12.24% 6.96% My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helios Technologies beats My Vintage Baby on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers. This segment sells its products under the Sun Hydraulics, Faster, and Custom Fluidpower brands. The Electronics segment offers displays, controls, and instrumentation products for off-highway, recreational and commercial marine, power sports and specialty vehicles, agriculture and water pumping, power generation, and engine-driven industrial equipment markets. This segment sells its products under the Enovation Controls and Murphy brands. Helios Technologies, Inc. sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors and integrators, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation and changed its name to Helios Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About My Vintage Baby

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

