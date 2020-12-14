HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

