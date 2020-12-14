HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE HHR opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 544,756 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 377,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

