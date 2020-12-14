Head to Head Survey: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) versus ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ALJ Regional and Trip.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $355.00 million 0.14 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 3.55 $1.01 billion $1.16 28.41

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -21.21% -38.50% -9.06% Trip.com Group -11.10% -1.54% -0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ALJ Regional and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 6 10 0 2.63

Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $34.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats ALJ Regional on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and customer, supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

