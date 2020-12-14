Head-To-Head Survey: GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GEROVA Financial Group and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services -24.61% -18.17% -2.57%

35.2% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEROVA Financial Group and Hallmark Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services $486.37 million 0.13 -$630,000.00 ($0.93) -3.62

GEROVA Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hallmark Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GEROVA Financial Group and Hallmark Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEROVA Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallmark Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than GEROVA Financial Group.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats GEROVA Financial Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEROVA Financial Group

GEROVA Financial Group, Ltd. operates as a reinsurance company for life and annuity reinsurance markets. The company also offers property and causality insurance services. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company underwrites annuity and life insurance risks. The investment portfolio derived from its insurance reserves, or its float, is allocated across traditional fixed income and equity investments, as well as asset classes. It focuses on engaging in active investment strategies, such as directly making secured loans to middle market companies in select industries underserved by banks.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs. The Standard Commercial segment offers package and monoline property/casualty insurance products and services. The Personal segment provides non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

